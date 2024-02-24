Paolo Bonolis, moved, bid farewell to Chow Darwin, and welcomed his daughter Silvia into the studio: “My love.”

The final episode of the series aired last night, February 23 Hello Darwin. After the challenge between the “Ciao Darwin Story” and “Ciao Darwin 8.7” teams, Paolo Bonolis He wanted to say goodbye to the audience who watched the program for the last time, but he was unable to contain his emotions.

Paolo Bonolis and farewell to Chow Darwin

In his thank you speech, the Canale 5 host recalled 26 years of the program and all those who worked to put the show together: “If I'm not mistaken, it all started in 1998, and it ends in 2024, and I have to thank a lot of people in this The long journey. I thank them with some pictures and thank them for always being with us. Then I would like to thank two people who were essential to me in this production. I have already said SDL, then I would like to thank the direction Roberto SensiAnd forgive me, but the biggest thanks at the end of a story that lasted almost 30 years goes to the maestro Luca Lorente. And then again, thank you to everyone who followed us.

During the episode, Paolo Bonolis also welcomed his daughter Sylvia21 years old, born from an affair with his ex-wife Sonia Broganelli. The two were sitting close to each other in the studio and the director framed them several times. “Hello, Sylvia, hello, my love,” said the host, thanking the young woman for her presence at such an important moment, which marked the end of Chow Darwin.

Who is Silvia Bonolis?

In a recent interview with Corriere newspaper, Paolo Bonolis said about his daughter: “I am very happy with Silvia, very happy that she is always cheerful, I love her with all my heart, she entertains me, she is full of energy. But what's done is done, and as the Marquis del Grillo said: Can I still be a little angry at this fact? It makes me angry because I have no weapons to deal with him except acceptance and love. But it hurts me. That's it.” In fact, Silvia Bonolis suffered from some health problems from an early age: the girl suffered damage to her nervous system, due to heart difficulties she encountered while still in the womb, and she underwent a delicate operation immediately after birth.

