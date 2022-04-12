“It’s a unique city, the Scudetto will be a place for the world”

Caesar Cremonini it’s Naples suburban project. The goal is to bring back color and hope to the outskirts of big cities. for this reason Cremonini and Ruskthe Sicilian artist, also designed and created a file mural to jumperssuburbs of Naples. In this regard, the Italian artist issued statements to the microphones of D Radio Kiss Kiss Naples. Here are the words.

“who – which Maradona shirt It is a pleasure to wear it, I will keep it all my life, we all loved Napoli Diego”.

“I was born project Brilliant with an extraordinary Sicilian artist, we created an idea that took root day in and day out. The goal is to enter schools In distress, help children in difficult situations in their suburbs and deliver a message hopefull For the future”.

“Children’s eyes look beautiful when they see me in their school, they feel important too and understand that they are not forgotten. The project’s centrality to hard facts gives me great hope and makes me very happy.”

“If Napoli wins it Scudetto The picture of the party in the city will be one spot For the whole world, he is one of the warmest and most famous fans in the world. The Italian League will give Napoli that mark passion It can only be found in Naples.”

“As a fan Bologna I can only be envious of who will win the Scudetto, dreaming of the three colors of my favorite team. sinisa He is a great warrior without half-measures. Bologna football is half asleep, we have been complicated for years with running a different company. Sinisa does so much for the city, even for what she has been able to convey to the masses.”

“I really Happy with the affection of the people of NaplesI have many friends and colleagues here. Many songs I wrote the new album here in Naples, while I was watching Gulf. Thanks to the city, which has its own reality and those who come from abroad can only admire and embrace. I want to deliver I love this city As far as conveying to me.”