October 10 and 11 48 hours of great opportunities

This is the perfect season to make big savings. Client Amazon Prime They can start their Christmas shopping early thanks to Premiere FestivalWhich will start at midnight on October 10 and continue until 11.59pm on October 11. The 48-hour event will offer a lot to Prime customers Offers On products from major brands and small and medium sized companies. With new offers on a wide range of products throughout the event, the Prime Deals Festival will allow all registered customers to enjoy a truly unique shopping experience: Amazon will offer the lowest prices this year on selected products from Ecovacs, Cosori, Xiaomi, Sage, DeLonghi, Huawei, Moulinex and LG. For those who are not yet Prime customers, it is possible to register and start the free usage period at amazon.it/festaprime.

“Through this shopping event, we want to offer all Prime customers a new opportunity to save early on their Christmas shopping and take advantage of offers on some of the most popular products,” said Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “In addition to enjoying all the benefits of Prime, customers have access to numerous deals across categories like fashion, home and toys, which include some of the most popular products during the Prime Deals Festival.”

in view of Premiere FestivalCustomers can already benefit from a lot Exclusive offers. What’s more, thanks to the Small Business Badge and new Small Business Filter, it’s possible to support small and medium-sized businesses and artisans by discovering and purchasing their products more easily within Amazon’s dedicated storefront. You can discover the best offers from small and medium-sized businesses on amazon.it/pmi.

Amazon devices: Take advantage of offers on selected Amazon devices that include Echo Pop + Meross Smart Plug (smart plug with Wi-Fi connectivity) available for € 22.99, Blink Outdoor (1 camera system) + Blink Mini Pan-Tilt (1 camera) available Priced at €60, the Amazon eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 system with integrated Zigbee smart home hub is available for €64.99, and the TCL TV 32SF540 with Fire TV is available for €159.00.

Amazon Music Unlimited: For a limited time, new Prime members of Amazon Music Unlimited can get 4 months of free usage, access to over 100 million songs and top podcasts, ad-free premium audio streaming, and on-demand. . Additionally, Prime customers who sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to the Family plan at no additional cost for 4 months.

Amazon Fashion: Prime members enjoy discounts of up to 30% on major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Puma, Swarovski and many more.

Here are some tips to prepare for the Prime Deals Festival:

Explore all delivery options: By subscribing to Amazon PrimeDuring the Prime Deals Festival, customers will always be able to count on fast, no-cost deliveries on millions of products and choose the delivery option that best suits their needs. It is also possible to take advantage of delivery at Amazon lockers or counters.

Set up custom notifications about offers: Customers can subscribe to receive notifications about Personal offers Based on their latest searches on Amazon and recently viewed items. Simply visit the Prime Deals Party page on the Amazon shopping app from now until the start of the event to enable deal notifications. Once the Prime Deals Festival begins, customers will receive notifications about available deals they have signed up for.

Access to Prime Deals Festival worldwide

Festival Main Performances It will start on October 10 in 19 countries around the world, including Portugal, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom. Prime members in Japan will be able to purchase offers from this event throughout the month.

Amazon Prime features

Amazon Prime is savings, convenience and entertainment, all in one subscription. More than 200 million Amazon Prime members in 25 countries around the world can take advantage of Amazon’s wide selection at low prices and fast delivery. In Italy, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime for €4.99 per month or €49.99 per year and, if eligible, start a 30-day free trial at amazon.it/prime. Additionally, students can begin a six-month trial of the Prime Student program at amazon.it/joinstudentThen you pay just €2.49 per month or €24.95 per year.

Read the full article

On Il Messaggero