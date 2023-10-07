Last minute Kanye West concert at Rcf Arena? Work in progress at Campovolo Reggionline – Telereggio – Latest News Reggio Emilia

Reggio Emilia: Workers hard at work assembling the theatre. The institutions undertake the task of cooperating to obtain the necessary licenses. Will all the pieces fall into place? The date on the board is Friday, October 13, the 20th if a few more days are needed

Reggio Emilia -There is movement in the RCF Arena. Trucks and workers move in to set up a large stage. And there is an insistent voice in the air: trying to organize a big concert for at least 80,000 people at the last minute. when? It seems impossible, but the date that is passed from mouth to mouth, from chat to chat, is Friday 13 October. on the stage? Kanye West, the controversial American rapper. One of his concerts will be an unmissable event for fans.

The race against time has begun for the organization, and it is not a given that all licenses will arrive in time. If it takes too long, the following Friday date is also on the table. A poll has also been started on the chat of volunteers participating in the big concerts in the summer that have just ended to understand who will be able to attend and who will not.

And in the next few hours and days (tomorrow) we will necessarily know more, one way or another.

Meanwhile, organizers continue to work to realize the dream: bringing Coldplay to Reggio at the end of September next year. Preview from Regionline and Tg Reggio which – For some newspapers that described the news as false -No one has denied this yet. on the contrary. The plan is to add an additional date at the Rcf Arena for the quickly sold-out tour, which continues to see very high demand for tickets.

Rcf arena awaits Coldplay: Hypothesis September 2024. Video

