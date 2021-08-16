Branko Tower, today August 16

Branko predictions for today, Monday, August 16, 2021: a great start! What will the expectations be?? We’ll see some good things…Who will have to deal with the squaresastral? Take a look at the forecast. Mysterious Aries, Gemini in a sharp recovery, surprises for Leo, stunning figure of Libra, spirited Sagittarius, Aquarius at the top!

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries, Monday, August 16, 2021

Venus Versus makes you anxious and insecure for no apparent reason. Don’t give in to anxiety and find some Interests that they do for you Escaped And take your mind off the error.

Taurus Monday, August 16, 2021

The intimate planet Venus paves the way and helps you make decisions contemplation Even in the most complex situations. The couple is going through moments of strong affection ه complicity Even long-term relationships thrive.

Gemini Monday, August 16, 2021

Today Venus favor and heal love…. you are very busy with your partner and you are living a good period balance. Dedicate yourself to your partner without limits; Great time to do projects Important.

Cancer Monday, August 16, 2021

Venus in Libra makes itself felt… Temptations are not lost and you are particularly vulnerable to it to flirt And accepting invitations for two..a little daring does not hurt, on the contrary, it will bring you the unexpected Vitality.

Leo on Monday, August 16, 2021

Venus has a beautiful one in store Surprise With regard to the labor sector. Even if you don’t expect it, you will finally get it satiate I was waiting. Be amazed and enjoy the moment!

Virgo on Monday, August 16, 2021

Business Venus inspires you to save too Investments. Follow your instincts, but also keep in mind the advice suggested to you in family. Soon you will be able to share the fruit you deserve!

Libra, Monday, August 16, 2021

Venus arrives charged more than ever optimism And positive energy, which will allow you to better manage difficult situations and light conflicts in the business sector. off to Diplomacy!

Scorpio Monday, August 16, 2021

Hidden flower brings a little clarity in relationships friendship And in the couple. Today there is no need to take decisions and projects of any kind. stay on standby and monitor carefully to act accordingly.

Sagittarius Monday, August 16, 2021

Beautiful Venus smiles at you and is finally finished project Important in which you invested a lot of energy and hopes. Accept them willingly Ads That appear and will leave again!

Capricorn Monday, August 16, 2021

Venus causes quite a lot today, but you don’t have to fall into it Trap to respond poorly. Breathing Strictly and not to take positions of confrontation and rigidity in the family.

Aquarius Monday, August 16, 2021

Beautiful Venus gives you charm and gravity For sale…. You will notice it in all areas: work, love and family. Take advantage of this time to integrate Relations and close cooperation recently.

Pisces Monday 16 aI love 2021

Venus intensifies your abilities and makes you take steps after you Which will determine the different situations. Be careful in love lest you be too much interspersed with And cute because the partner can go away.