“Normal Atmosphere”. FdI’s summer dinner with Meloni and ministers in Rome

dinner Late summer to the Fratelli d’Italia in Rome. Members of Parliament met in a restaurant between the Colosseum and San Giovanni and joined the Prime Minister. Georgia Meloney He does not want to miss a meeting with “his” elected officials, as he did before he became prime minister. Group strength has always been one of the characteristics of the party since its inception.

Also I Ministers Eugenia Roccella, Andrea Abodi, Marina Calderone, Raffaele Fitto and Luca Ciriani, accompanied, according to protocol, required for the door. Lots of smiles and greetings to the journalists present, but none of them made any statements. Even Melony didn’t stop talking, choosing to safely enter through the secondary entrance to reach dinner.

All the leading translators of the Brethren of Italy are present, including many Deputy Secretaries The likes of Andrea Delmastro and Marcello Zemato. They are joined by other big names in the party, including Giovanni Doncelli and Chamber Vice-President Fabio Rambelli. The dinner menu includes: Calamarata di Gragnano with pachino tomatoes, burrata and pistachios; beef cheek; braised Piedmontese fassona with seasonal vegetables and purple cabbage salad; Tiramisu. Participants, as reported by press sources, a informal atmosphere During dinner.

A “reunion” before closing ranks in view of the autumn term promises to be particularly heated and intense for the government and parliament. Party sources also pointed out that each present has was paid The account itself. The Prime Minister speaks to individual MPs, greets and addresses each, but does not make a public address to those present, at least for now.