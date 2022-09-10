Who is elected to the House and Senate? Here’s who can do it

Enrico Letta and Giorgia Meloni are substantially certain to be elected to the Chamber in the 25 September 2022 policies.such as Giuseppe Conte. Luigi Di Maio There is a ‘medium’ chance of getting selected. In the Senate, Silvio Berlusconi will reach the goal without problems Matteo Salvini. Matteo Renzi, Claudio Lodito and Ilaria Cucci are great prospects, at the high end. Immediately behind, on the grid, Carlo Calenda.

YouTrend has calculated the probability of individual candidates’ House and Senate elections in the September 25, 2022 political elections.

Chamber and Senate, who will be elected? Here’s a list of who can

In 250 simulations of election results – for each branch of parliament – according to respective bands (100% -80% = high, 80% -60% = medium high, 60% -40% = medium , 40% -20% = medium low, 20% -0 % decrease).

to the room, Nicola Zingaretti and Giulio Tremonti The likes of Giancarlo Giorgetti, Carlo Nordio and Fabio Rampelli appear in high profile. Similar talk by Chiara Appendino, Federico Mollicone, Giancarlo Rotondi, Rita Dalla Chiesa.

In the ‘medium-high’ category are the names Mara Carfagna, Benedetto della Vedova, Ettore Rosato. Luigi Maratin and David Farron in the mid-range. A step down, in the lower-middle category, are Valentina Vessali and Lucia Azolina. It promises to be an uphill race for Alessia Morani.

In the Senate, Emma Bonino is in the middle of the phase. For Monica Sirinna and Vittorio Scarpi, the probability is medium-low.

If candidates are elected in more than one constituency, the simulations take into account the mechanism of reallocation, due to which the electoral constituencies of the candidates are not specified. Members of Parliament with an estimated probability of election of less than 0.4% are not included in the list.