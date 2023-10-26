Nintendo has updated its guidelines for content creators, much to their anger

The new guidelines will come into effect from November 15, 2023 and go in a specific direction, little followed in the West, but highly appreciated in Japan, namely prohibiting the publication of games entirely in video form, without any effective contribution from part of the content creators.

Nintendo He updated it Guidelines to Content creators Almost everyone was angered by the addition of new restrictions. Essentially, the Mario house has implicitly confirmed that it wants to control in a more comprehensive way the contents related to its games published online, while avoiding the many visual distractions on YouTube and the like.

Guidelines

Let’s read what the new guidelines are:

You can monetize your videos and channels using monetization methods specified by Nintendo. Other methods of monetizing our intellectual property for commercial purposes are not permitted.

We encourage you to create videos with your creative input and feedback. Videos and images that are simply copies of Nintendo game content without creative input or feedback are not permitted. However, you can post gameplay videos and screenshots using Nintendo-provided system features, such as the capture button on Nintendo Switch, without further feedback or input.

You may only use Game Content from Nintendo titles created after launch, or from official Nintendo promotional materials (such as trailers or Nintendo Direct).

If you wish to use the intellectual property of third parties, it is your responsibility to obtain the necessary permissions from the third parties.

You may not imply or state that your videos are officially affiliated with or sponsored by Nintendo.

We reserve the right to object to any content that we consider to be illegal, infringing, inappropriate, or not in line with these guidelines.

Nintendo considers these new rules Non-negotiable. Therefore, anyone who wants to produce content starting from their own intellectual property must strictly adhere to what is specified.