Alan Wake 2, Saga trailer from Xbox Partner Preview

Today, October 25, 2023,Xbox Partner Preview Microsoft showed us a Gameplay trailer Alan Wake 2Survival game from Remedy Entertainment.

The trailer takes us Like an epic, the second playable character in Alan Wake 2. The woman is in an old house and is attacked by a monstrous creature in the shape of an alternating woman. The creature is unable to see the FBI agent when in the light and after defeating some gunfire.

Saga then uses a music To understand where to go, as facts merge and terrifying visions of Alan Wake appear on the screen. It is a short but very interesting sequence and allows us to fully understand the atmosphere of Alan Wake 2.