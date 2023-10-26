October 27, 2023

Alan Wake 2, Saga trailer from Xbox Partner Preview

Gerald Bax October 26, 2023 1 min read

Today, October 25, 2023,Xbox Partner Preview Microsoft showed us a Gameplay trailer Alan Wake 2Survival game from Remedy Entertainment.

The trailer takes us Like an epic, the second playable character in Alan Wake 2. The woman is in an old house and is attacked by a monstrous creature in the shape of an alternating woman. The creature is unable to see the FBI agent when in the light and after defeating some gunfire.

Saga then uses a music To understand where to go, as facts merge and terrifying visions of Alan Wake appear on the screen. It is a short but very interesting sequence and allows us to fully understand the atmosphere of Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 release date and review history

Saga is an FBI agent

Alan Wake 2 will be Available as of October 27, 2023 On PC (Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series it will be distributed in digital format only, so there will be no physical releases (at least at launch and unless there are future changes).

Instead, Alan Wake 2 reviews will be published starting on October 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM Italian time.

