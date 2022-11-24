There were no complaints about performance, says Nintendo Support – Multiplayer.it

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Received great criticism from users and the specialized press for the somewhat problematic performance that characterizes the games, as well as many other technical issues that have appeared, but it seems that all this did not affect at all Nintendowhich seems to be limited to pointing out No performance complaints receivedfor any of them There is no correction scheme to correct them.

This is what appears to have appearedofficial help by Nintendo, to which some users have turned for explanations for the unsatisfactory performance of Pokemon Scarlett and Violet.

Customer support would have limited itself to reporting that it had received no reports of technical problems with games on the Nintendo Switch, and that there were no updates or patches planned to fix the problem.

This is clearly the typical line of defense companies often adopt against problems that may be present but not in a uniform and overt manner, or which are anyway within their perceived tolerance for not properly deeming a product “flawed”.

We don’t know exactly what Nintendo’s position is because, at the moment, there is no official data, but these answers were collected from some users who tested customer support firsthand and reported what happened, as reported by Dot Esports.

In fact, such issues have nothing to do with actual customer assistance, which comes into play with any refund or replacement procedures in case the product doesn’t work, but it’s strange to note the response from the call center.

It should also be noted that, given this situation, Nintendo would not even intend to release a patch that could correct performance and some of the more common issues, although we suspect that, in this case, customer support is simply not aware of the possible arrival of the update. Meanwhile, there are some users who have found other ways to fix the performance issues, while the video showing the technical state of the game has gone viral in recent days.