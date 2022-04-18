Nicholas Bellic attacks the British government

The ITF decided to follow through on the IOC’s mandate, and thoughtlessly excluded Russia and Belarus from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. The big new question now concerns the Queen’s ATP 500 Championship and Wimbledon3rd Grand Slam of the year: England used their strong fist against Russian preachers and the Sports Minister would like to send another message regarding the tournaments.

As expected by the newspaper “Express”, negotiations began about a month ago between Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston and members of the All England Club to exclude Russian players from the prestigious British championship.

In the wake of the rumors launched by the London newspaper, the measure should target only those who would not publicly distance themselves from the Russian invasion.

Belch vs. the British Government: His Words on the “Russian” Question

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston outlined: “We have sent a request to the governing bodies of each sport.

If Russian and Belarusian athletes wish to participate in a sporting event in the UK, they will have to demonstrate their independence and impartiality. They will need a written statement to show that they are not receiving money from President Vladimir Putin, Russia or Belarus, and they will also need to state that they will not be suspended for the benefit of Putin and their countries.

We want to make sure that they are neutral and not connected in any way. So, under penalty of disqualification, we want them to make a written declaration acknowledging that they do not support the Russian President.

If the sports world decides to permanently not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, we will be ready to support it. ” Nikola Bellek This choice was severely criticized in an interview with the newspaper “Courier”.

"It's a pity. I don't think anything like that happened when the Americans invaded Iraq and killed large numbers of civilians." Did they stop tennis players from playing? I consider it a real exaggeration in every sense of the word. There is a kind of fear of Russia in Great Britain. It has always been like this."