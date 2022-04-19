9 movies about boxing, the best titles that should not be missed

Boxing is a kind of metaphor for life: waking up even after the hardest blow and victory as a ransom. There are a lot of boxing movies – tales of heroes and scenarios based on true stories – and here we picked the ones that you absolutely must see.

Rocky (1976)

It is impossible not to associate boxing with Sylvester Stallone, the protagonist of five films of the epic known worldwide between 1976 and 1990. Rocky Balboa has become a boxing icon in the cinema, with a soundtrack that everyone will laugh at and some religious scenes that are impossible to forget, such as the race to the top of Philadelphia’s stairs, the 72 steps that have become one of the city’s symbols, where a bronze statue of Rocky was erected with arms raised. Then how can we fail to mention his opponents, from the first, Apollo Creed, to Ivan Drago («Io ti Spyzo in two”) and his wife Adriana (with Rocky shriek after the victory in the second film in the “Adriana, You Did It!”) series). Many associate Rocky with Ferruccio Amendola’s wonderful voice: True, but in Rocky I the voice actor was not him, but Gigi Proietti !

wild bull (1980)

Robert De Niro plays Jake LaMotta in one of the best expressions of his relationship with director Martin Scorsese. The thread that connects them is the common Italian ancestry, just like the boxer, born in New York from an immigrant family (his father was originally from Messina). call him wild bull (but also Thor Bronxwhere he was born and raised), Raging Bull In the original title, De Niro interprets him surprisingly with his tenacity and weakness, rage in the ring, and self-destruction in private life, with scenes that go down in cinema history, as he punches cell walls and that, dramatic and poignant, in front of the mirror in the dressing room before he goes up on stage at His night, he remembers what was long before that.

wild bull Robert De Niro won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award in 1981 for Best Actor (the film also won the prestigious Petite for Best Editing). Joe Pesci, as Joey, brother and director of Jake, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In 1990, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress, and in 2008 the American Film Institute placed it fourth (first in the sports category) in its rating of the hundred best American films of all time.