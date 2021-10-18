October 18, 2021

Scott Redding is ready to enter the world of cycling

Mirabelle Hunt October 18, 2021 1 min read

It was well known that there were not only motors among Scott Redding’s passions, but even that he wanted to officially enter the bicycle circus, he surprised everyone a little.

“I spoke to the manager – said the rider – and he said I can do both. I can race the World Superbike Championship, and that is my main livelihood. I have worked for this all my life. At the same time, I can pedal when I get home. “.

The idea for a Ducati rider is to even have his own team: “I would like to do more in the coming years to take a step towards professionalism. I am working on building a team for 2022. The team should consist of six riders and I will be one of them. I would like to race in Europe after three or more. four years “.

Definitely a great passion, a big dream even if Redding has to deal with his physical size, really unsuitable for climbing mountain peaks… “I weigh 80 kilograms. I have a lot of strength, but I couldn’t beat a skinny competitor in climbing. But in the normal courses I have The strength to keep up. Most races in the UK don’t have very long climbs. I really like the mountains. In the winter I always train uphill.”

