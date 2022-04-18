April 18, 2022

Rumors of Harry and Meghan's return to London: 'Economic issues'

Mirabelle Hunt April 18, 2022 2 min read

Harry and Megan They returned to the UK (without children). After days of indiscretion, the Dukes of Sussex landed in Great Britain to greet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles and then continued on to the Netherlands, where Harry will open the Invictus Games scheduled for April 16-22.

Just two years ago, the Sussexes let the door shut and sparked a fierce debate about stepping down from their duties. It looks like Harry and Meghan have buried the hatchet instead while British tabloids are talking about a face.. accomplish Surprise at Windsor Castle to greet the King.

This is the first time Meghan Markle has returned to the UK after bidding farewell to royal duties in March 2020. Two years and a little more the Duchess has been away from Europe first due to the pandemic and then for a second pregnancy. On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex met the Queen again in person at Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. A fleeting meeting, before returning to California, also due to Covid-related restrictions that Queen Elizabeth II I underwent an infection that occurred last month.

The Sussex’s arrival in London has been confirmed by a press release official, where we read it was a quick stop in the course of the trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, the veterans sporting event that Harry has envisioned and has been on hold since 2020. Whether it’s a closeness or a courtesy gesture, it’s impossible to tell, but in the meantime, the news is that Harry Meghan also took the opportunity to meet Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. No meeting instead with William and Kate, which would confirm the cold relations between the two brothers.

Traveling to Europe is definitely an economic issue linked to the contract signed with him Netflix. In fact, Sussex will be following Invictus’ popular streaming platform cameras. According to British newspapers, top executives of Netflix have suggested stopping in London to ease relations with the royal family and thus avoid legal trouble.

