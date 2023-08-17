Next week, start from the record, and then checkmate the anticyclone Nero [Mappe] » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, start off record, then resistance may checkmate Nero [Mappe]

Weather forecast for next weekWeather wise next week will be intense; After starting with record temperatures in many regions, a storm could descend from northern Europe, filled with thunderstorms and hail in Italy.

But let’s go properly. The first days of the new week are still dedicated Great heat Due to the new pulse of the burning African anticyclone “Nero“It embraces most of the Mediterranean basin (map below). The origin of the air, i.e. the interior of the Sahara desert, where temperatures average above 37-38°C, the climate rises above average. Especially in Po ValleyIn the inner parts of both Major Islands (here it may exceed 40°C) and a part Center (with possible new heat records for August of 39°C in Florence and Rome). A very warm start to the week with African Anticyclone NeroHowever, the most interesting news is about the second part of the week: In fact, extending our view to the entire European chessboard, we can see how Already from the afternoon of Thursday 24th August The descent of highly unstable currents linked to a deep cyclone with a driving center over northern Europe may cause the first cracks in the anticyclonic field. Given the strong thermal differences between the pre-existing air, red-hot from previous days, and the fresh, decidedly cooler, incoming air, we cannot rule out the risk. Even extreme events Localized hail and gusty winds are likely to spread first over the Alpine slopes and then into the adjacent northern plains. Fresh and unstable currents from northern Europe to Italy: risk of severe thunderstormsThen transient currents can break the regions Center-South when Friday 25th and next weekend Heavy thundershowers will occur in these sectors. In this environment, the temperature will drop significantly, and thanks Winds from the northern quadrants.

The exact location of the thunderstorms will naturally have to wait a few more days due to the current path of unstable currents. Uncertain; For this reason, other departments may also be involved.

For now, it can be said that this heat appears to be an anticyclone Nero A decision can be made Check mate!