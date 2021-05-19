May 19, 2021

The U.S. government is donating $ 307,000 to Coslin in Genoa

Noah French May 19, 2021

Bed 307,000 Ten beds and ten ICU monitors for an integrated value. It is the fruit of a US government donation through its organization for international development (Said) Children’s Hospital Caslini Of Genoa. The handover ceremony took place this morning in the presence of the US Embassy in Milan, Robert S. Neetham and Giorgio Totti, President of the Ligurian Region.

“The United States is proud to be a partner of the people and the Italian government in responding to the epidemic – says Justice.

The donation is part of a $ 60 million grant from the U.S. government to Italy for the shared goal of strengthening health facilities, helping families in economic distress, and accelerating private sector production, including the distribution of life-saving medical equipment; Collaborate with governments, local voluntary organizations and multidisciplinary organizations to improve global responses to infectious disease threats. This donation is part of a series of similar donations of intensive care equipment to other hospitals in Italy.

