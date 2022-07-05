New covid variant in India: “Never have so many mutations. It’s always so contagious”

While the infection curve continues to grow under the pressure of Omicron 5 (the The Covid bulletin today recorded 36,282 cases and 59 deaths) so far considered the most widespread variant of SARS-CoV-2, it quickly established itself among others, experts warn. The new Omicron sub-variant is called BA.2.75, has been identified in India and has already been reported in several countries including Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, United States, Australia and New Zealand. Above all, there is anxietyA large number of mutationsI present. According to scientists it will be one “Second Generation Variation” Derived from and characterized by Omicron BA.2 Novel mutations in the spike proteinIn addition to those already present in BA.2, including the “G446S” and “R493Q” substitutions are considered of particular interest because they allow for the new subvariant BA.2.75. Antibodies escape Acquired following previous infections and vaccinations, the result is a greater ability to infect those already infected with the virus or even those who have been vaccinated.

To warn against new sub-variant Omicron BA.2.75 It’s the Bloom Lab of the Fred Hatch Research Institute in the US, which tweeted “a Significant antigenic change BA.2 ” than the parent. The new variant, according to the scientists, “returns to the previous state of normal mutations BA.2 + K147E, W152R, F157L, I210V, G257S, G339H, G446S, N460K and R493Q. None of these are separate. Worrying, but how they all appear together is another question”, they did not conclude, not caring about the possibility of a new one. Omicron PA.2.75 Antibodies can survive “like BA.4 and BA.5 compared to the current vaccine”.