RaF Mc’s US tour is almost over: Rimini Wellness is sold out

San Benedetto artist RaF Mc’s tour of the U.S. is coming to an end after six concerts that have been recorded all over the place. RaF Mc grew up in San Benedetto, where he began his career as an entertainer at the age of fifteen and as a singer in the city’s nightclubs at the age of eighteen. Libre Summer Tour 2022 was a big hit in the US. After the first concert in New Jersey (Hillsborough), the tour touched down in Texas (Dallas), Indiana (Indianapolis), Illinois (Chicago), California (Los Angeles). ) and Florida (Orlando), where the artist will perform on Wednesday, August 10. RaF Mc is a performer, international presenter and Zumba Jammer since 2014 for the best fitness company “Zumba”, thanks to which he has brought his art throughout Europe, including Russia, but also South and North America, Africa (Angola, Namibia, Ethiopia) and of course In Italy. “Most Anticipated RaF Mc Shows – Write Music Critics – Unbelievable Journeys And The Public Awaits To Dance And Sing His Songs”. The Raf MC has been making people dance of late with his single “Libre” which was given a national preview on Sky DG24 with the voice of renowned artist Alex Nocera and talented American opera soprano Bridget Kane. To date, the artist from San Benedetto has sold out almost three hundred sessions at 95% and has received several awards in the United States for these results, while in 2016 he was selected by Beato Perez (founder of Zumba). Fitness concert group, first Italian in history. All of his singles released so far have been presented on Telemundo’s popular TV show “Accesso Total” at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.