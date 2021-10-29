October 30, 2021

Neri Marcouri in the new "Night of Art" on Rai5 (Channel 23)

Lorelei Reese October 29, 2021 2 min read

From Macchiaioli to photojournalism, from cool collectors from around the world to the unreal worlds of Mirò and Bosch, arriving at the performances of Marina Abramovic, then back to Giotto. Art and the Arts – from Friday, October 29 at 9.15pm on Rai5 – narrated by the new leader of “Art Night”: Neri Marcorè. Actor, musician, television and radio host, and impersonator, Marcouri will range from painting, books, sculpture, opera, photography, pop music, and fishing among all that fuels his imagination.
On the first date, Marcouri made a trip back in time, to Tuscany, in the years before the unification of Italy when an art movement under the derogatory title of Machia was born. This is where the documentary film produced by Rai Cultura “Let’s Go to the Bush. Revolutionary Painting” by Valeria Schiavone, directed by Monica Honori, begins. The heroes are the works of Giovanni Fattori and Silvestro Lega, both classic and retro, by the intense and everyday Telemaco Signorini, along with the works of lesser known artists: Adriano Cecioni, Odoardo Borrani, Raffaello Sernesi, Vincenzo Cabianca.
Thanks to the intervention of the great Macchiaioli scholars and the great Italian art critics, the profiles of the heroes of this movement and those who, without prejudice, loved and supported: Elisabetta Matteucci, Director of the Matteucci Institute; Federico Bano of the Bano Foundation – Zabarella Palace in Padua; Vanessa Gavioli, curator of the Pitti Palace Modern Art Gallery in Florence; Giuliano Mattucci, founder of the Mattucci Institute in Viareggio; Eck Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence. and art historians are art historians Silvio Balloni, Lorella Giudici, Fernando Mazuca.

A documentary that conveys the taste of a revolutionary era, in culture and politics, that of the Italian Risorgimento, reshaped by historian Angelica Zazzeri, when the art world was about to enter into a crisis with the act of a new art that Macchiaioli curiously approached: photography, Emanuela Sisti told him, Photographic historian for the Alinari Photographic Foundation in Florence.

“Night of Art”, a program written by Silvia de Felice and Emanuela Avalon, Massimo Favia, Alessandro Rossi, directed by Andrea Montmaggiore.

