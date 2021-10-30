Advances and Guests October 30 and 31, 2021

Over the weekend double very right, which airs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons since the start of the season, and is always the most-watched program in the time period in which it’s aired.

So let’s see who will be there this weekend in the weekly hosted by Silvia Tovanen.

On Saturday he will be a guest of Silvia Tovanen: Nancy BrilliAnd Simona Cavallari (The protagonist of fantasy Respectable family story, airs November 3 on Canale 5), actor and singer Ron Moss. Also in the studio, straight from Big Brother Vip Raffaella Vico And finally, the couple’s golden protagonist at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: the swimmers Stefano Raimondi NS Julia Tarzi.

On Sunday they will be at Verissimo: the icon of Italian music Claudio BaglioniAnd Michael Hunziker, broadcasts from Sunday prime time on Canale 5 with All Togheter nowAnd Rita Pavone so Eleonora PedroneRecently, he published his impressive autobiography.

