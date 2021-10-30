October 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Silvia Toffanin

Advances and Guests October 30 and 31, 2021

Lorelei Reese October 30, 2021 1 min read

Over the weekend double very right, which airs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons since the start of the season, and is always the most-watched program in the time period in which it’s aired.

Read also: Grande Frateello Vip 6 premieres Friday October 29th episode

So let’s see who will be there this weekend in the weekly hosted by Silvia Tovanen.

All our news also on Instagram (Login from here)

On Saturday he will be a guest of Silvia Tovanen: Nancy BrilliAnd Simona Cavallari (The protagonist of fantasy Respectable family story, airs November 3 on Canale 5), actor and singer Ron Moss. Also in the studio, straight from Big Brother Vip Raffaella Vico And finally, the couple’s golden protagonist at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: the swimmers Stefano Raimondi NS Julia Tarzi.

On Sunday they will be at Verissimo: the icon of Italian music Claudio BaglioniAnd Michael Hunziker, broadcasts from Sunday prime time on Canale 5 with All Togheter nowAnd Rita Pavone so Eleonora PedroneRecently, he published his impressive autobiography.

To stay updated on this topic, Follow us on Google News by going to this page and clicking on the button marked “star”.

See also  "You can also eat, I'm not asking you for money." Angry fans: "arrogant"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Neri Marcouri in the new “Night of Art” on Rai5 (Channel 23)

October 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Charlene from Monaco, Albert will never leave the twins alone again

October 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Your horoscope today, October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Italian translator with Biden and Trump: The confrontation is merciless

October 30, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Papua New Guinea’s Halloween Storm »ILMETEO.it, after the Apollo hurricane over the weekend of Ponte de Ognisanti

October 30, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Juventus, Agnelli-Elkan collect: 9 billion for Exor to sell PartnerRe

October 30, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Advances and Guests October 30 and 31, 2021

October 30, 2021 Lorelei Reese