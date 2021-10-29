Charlene from Monaco, Albert will never leave the twins alone again







Charlene and Albert of Monaco in crisis: the pictures that betray them

Albert of Monaco They decide not to leave the twins Jack and Gabriella alone, who have already suffered from the lack of their mother. Charlene Blocked for several months in South Africa due to a serious infection.

Then Albert of Monaco announced that he would take his children with him, who will turn 7 on December 10, to Glasgow where he will go to participate in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

Albert of Monaco does not want to leave the twins alone

“They will be on vacation and I don’t want to leave them alone in Munich. So they will stay with me before that Charlene is back‘, declared Prince. Alberto, who since last May has been taking care of Jack and Gabriella alone, is still able to count on the support of his family, especially his sister Carolina and his sister His niece, Charlotte Casiraghi. As a loving father, he doesn’t feel like he’s “giving up” his kids to take care of others, again, especially since they’re on vacation and won’t even miss a school day.

Albert of Monaco, official trip with children without Charlene

So Jack and Gabriella are going on a trip with Dad and it’s not even the first time. In fact, a few months ago they participated in Their first official trip to Northern Ireland. Once again, they were alone with Alberto, Charlene was absent due to her precarious health conditions.

Select Prince A the people That during the four days of the tour, the children will follow a special program, while he will be busy with the conference. Children will visit museums and some places of interest. Alberto continued, “I think it’s for them A very positive experience. Of course, you can not take them to all solemn ceremonies, because they will get bored. We must gradually introduce them to general appearances. Traveling has a public aspect, but they also need private moments, things to discover that they can find entertaining.”

Alberto has a very busy schedule and already knows how to engage Jack and Gabriella as he works: “I have a foundation event with the University of Edinburgh to present a new project, which has just arrived. I think it’s I’ll leave the kids at the hotel to calm down“.

Even the prince went through the same experiences his children are about to go through. Along with his sisters Carolina and Stefania, he often took part in the official trips of his parents, Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly, with whom he keeps fond memories. “It’s great to have such memories with the kids.”

Charlene from Monaco, when you come home

Currently, Charlene from Monaco is still in South Africa. recently her husband Talk about his return to Monte Carlo In a few weeks. It will definitely before 19 november, The Emirate’s National Day, where Alberto confirmed the presence of his wife. Even the prince is lopsided by saying that Charlene can accompany him to Dubai on November 14. Therefore, it is very likely that the princess will return home once her husband and twins return Back from GlasgowAfter an absence that has continued since last May.