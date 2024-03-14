Nardi Ball 0-2, Indian Wells Relive Live: Blue's dream ends

Indian Wells (USA) – adventure Luca Nardi In the tournament Indian wells. After beating Novak Djokovic In the previous round, Al-Azraq lost in the round of 16 to Tommy Paul. The American wins by one score 6-4, 6-3. We bring back the news…

23:37

Paul vs. Ruud in the quarter-finals

Tommy Paul, who defeated Luca Nardi, will face Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells tournament.

23:23

Paul wins the match: Nardi is out in two sets

Tommy Paul steals Nardi's serve and wins the set and match. The American won in two sets.

23:19

Paul flies to 5-3

Paul holds serve without problems and takes it to 5-3: Nardi will now serve to try to stay in the match

23:16

Nardi holds serve: 4-3 for Paul

Nardi tries to stay in the match: Blue holds serve and closes the gap: 4-3 for Tommy Paul.

23:12

Paul in return: 4-2

Nardi cruises to 0-30, then surrenders run: Tommy Paul is two games away from victory.

23:08

Nardi with pride: 3-2 for Paul

Beautiful match from Luca Nardi, who holds serve without giving up a single point to his opponent.

23:06

Paul holds serve: 3-1

Nardi flies to 0-30, then gets it back by Paul, who wins the match. 3-1 for the American.

23:01

Break per urine: 2-1

Very long match: Nardi canceled two break points, recovered twice when he could have finished the match, then lost serve. Paul goes 2-1.

22:52

Paul holds and equalizes: 1-1

Balanced match: Nardi scares Paul, who concludes by giving two points to Blue: 1-1.

22:48

Nardi starts well in the second set: 1-0

An encouraging response from Nardi, who holds serve at zero and starts on the right foot in the second set.

22:44

Paul won the first set: 6-4

A great match from Tommy Paul, who did not give up a single point against Nardi: the American takes back the first set.

22:41

First break of the match: Paul moves forward

The balance was broken: Tommy Paul broke Nardi's serve and led 5-4. When he switches, he will serve in the first group.

22:37

Paul reaches 4-4: a balanced match

A game full of very long rallies and excellent plays. Paul holds serve and leads 4-4.

22:32

Great match for Nardi: 4-3

Nardi cancels the break point (the third of this set), then comes out from distance and in character closes the match with advantages. 4-3 for blue.

22:28

Paul equals: 3-3

Paul flies to 40-0, then concedes two points to Nardi: in the end he comes home and draws: 3-3

22:23

Nardi leads again: 3-2

From 15-30 to Paul, Nardi recovers and closes the match thanks to the winning serve: 3-2 for Blue.

22:20

Paul holds serve: 2-2

The balance was not broken: in the fourth game (very balanced), Paul managed to hold serve, giving two points to Nardi.

22:15

Nardi by character: 2-1

A perfect match for Nardi, who does not give up a single point to his opponent: 2-1 for Blue.

22:12

Nardi wastes a break point: 1-1

An excellent start for Nardi who is 30-40 years old. Paul cancels the break point and restores the match with the advantages.

22:09

Nardi holds serve: 1-0

An excellent start for Nardi, who canceled two break points for his opponent and then concluded the match with an advantage.

22:02

The challenge begins

The match begins between Luca Nardi and Tommy Paul. The first round of service for Blue

21:55

Nardi and Paul enter the field

Two tennis players enter the court: they will soon begin their pre-match warm-ups.

21:42

Nardi Ball, whoever wins will face Ruud

The winner of the match between Luca Nardi and Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals will face Casper Ruud, who defeated Monfils in three sets with a score of 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

21:39

Nardi how he managed to beat Djokovic

The background to the achievement of the Italian tennis player, who defeated the world number one at the end of a practically perfect match

21:37

Nardi Ball, like seeing it on TV

It's all about the challenge between Nardi and Paul.

21:34

Indian Wells, Nardi's Journey

Luca Nardi was eliminated from the US Championship qualifiers, but thanks to an injury Etchevery He entered the main draw once again as a lucky loser. Blue first beat China's Zhang, ranked in the top 50, in three sets, earning a 1,000 third-round match for the first time in his career, and then defeated Novak Djokovic.

