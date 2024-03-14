Nardi Ball 0-2, Indian Wells Relive Live: Blue's dream ends

Indian Wells (USA) – adventure Luca Nardi In the tournament Indian wells. After beating Novak Djokovic In the previous round, Al-Azraq lost in the round of 16 to Tommy Paul. The American wins by one score 6-4, 6-3. We bring back the news…
23:37
Paul vs. Ruud in the quarter-finals
Tommy Paul, who defeated Luca Nardi, will face Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells tournament.
23:23
Paul wins the match: Nardi is out in two sets
Tommy Paul steals Nardi's serve and wins the set and match. The American won in two sets.
23:19
Paul flies to 5-3
Paul holds serve without problems and takes it to 5-3: Nardi will now serve to try to stay in the match
23:16
Nardi holds serve: 4-3 for Paul
Nardi tries to stay in the match: Blue holds serve and closes the gap: 4-3 for Tommy Paul.
23:12
Paul in return: 4-2
Nardi cruises to 0-30, then surrenders run: Tommy Paul is two games away from victory.
23:08
Nardi with pride: 3-2 for Paul
Beautiful match from Luca Nardi, who holds serve without giving up a single point to his opponent.
23:06
Paul holds serve: 3-1
Nardi flies to 0-30, then gets it back by Paul, who wins the match. 3-1 for the American.
23:01
Break per urine: 2-1
Very long match: Nardi canceled two break points, recovered twice when he could have finished the match, then lost serve. Paul goes 2-1.
22:52
Paul holds and equalizes: 1-1
Balanced match: Nardi scares Paul, who concludes by giving two points to Blue: 1-1.
22:48
Nardi starts well in the second set: 1-0
An encouraging response from Nardi, who holds serve at zero and starts on the right foot in the second set.
22:44
Paul won the first set: 6-4
A great match from Tommy Paul, who did not give up a single point against Nardi: the American takes back the first set.
22:41
First break of the match: Paul moves forward
The balance was broken: Tommy Paul broke Nardi's serve and led 5-4. When he switches, he will serve in the first group.
22:37
Paul reaches 4-4: a balanced match
A game full of very long rallies and excellent plays. Paul holds serve and leads 4-4.
22:32
Great match for Nardi: 4-3
Nardi cancels the break point (the third of this set), then comes out from distance and in character closes the match with advantages. 4-3 for blue.
22:28
Paul equals: 3-3
Paul flies to 40-0, then concedes two points to Nardi: in the end he comes home and draws: 3-3
22:23
Nardi leads again: 3-2
From 15-30 to Paul, Nardi recovers and closes the match thanks to the winning serve: 3-2 for Blue.
22:20
Paul holds serve: 2-2
The balance was not broken: in the fourth game (very balanced), Paul managed to hold serve, giving two points to Nardi.
22:15
Nardi by character: 2-1
A perfect match for Nardi, who does not give up a single point to his opponent: 2-1 for Blue.
22:12
Nardi wastes a break point: 1-1
An excellent start for Nardi who is 30-40 years old. Paul cancels the break point and restores the match with the advantages.
22:09
Nardi holds serve: 1-0
An excellent start for Nardi, who canceled two break points for his opponent and then concluded the match with an advantage.
22:02
The challenge begins
The match begins between Luca Nardi and Tommy Paul. The first round of service for Blue
21:55
Nardi and Paul enter the field
Two tennis players enter the court: they will soon begin their pre-match warm-ups.
21:42
Nardi Ball, whoever wins will face Ruud
The winner of the match between Luca Nardi and Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals will face Casper Ruud, who defeated Monfils in three sets with a score of 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.
21:39
Nardi how he managed to beat Djokovic
The background to the achievement of the Italian tennis player, who defeated the world number one at the end of a practically perfect match (Read all…)
21:37
Nardi Ball, like seeing it on TV
It's all about the challenge between Nardi and Paul. Here's how to watch the Blues match (Read all…)
21:34
Indian Wells, Nardi's Journey
Luca Nardi was eliminated from the US Championship qualifiers, but thanks to an injury Etchevery He entered the main draw once again as a lucky loser. Blue first beat China's Zhang, ranked in the top 50, in three sets, earning a 1,000 third-round match for the first time in his career, and then defeated Novak Djokovic.
Stadium 2 – Indian Wells
