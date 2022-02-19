Schedules, start lists, TV channels, Streaming, Italian bibs – OA Sport

We’ve come to the last Olympic class in regards to alpine skiing. The review team event closes in five circles of wide skates and does so by proposing the parallel team for the second consecutive version. Fifteen countries initially, including Italy.
Alex Vinitzer, Luca de Alibrandini, Federica Brignoni and world champion Marta Pacino will defend the blues on the Yanking Cliff. Round of 16 with the Russian Olympic Committee is affordable, then on the path the Italians have to present themselves United States Michaela Schiffrin.
In the same part of the painting We find scary squads like Sweden, Germany and defending champion Switzerland. Let’s find out the team’s test times, TV coverage, and interpreters for today’s race.
Alpine Ski Program – Beijing 2022
Saturday 19 February
3.00 – Team Event
Where to watch the race on TV and live
He lives: Ray 2, Eurosport 1
broadcast live: EurosportPlayer, Discovery +, RaiPlay, Amazon Prime, DAZN, SkyGo
Live text: OA Sports
