Rome is the city where you eat the best in the world

The city where you eat the best in the world is Rome: let’s say it’s for travelers Tripadvisor portal that he conquered Bacon and eggsAnd Tomatoes and bacon, lamb and oxtail, rewarded the Eternal City with their feedback. In addition to the title of the city where you can eat better, the capital has also been awarded Fourth place among the most visited destinations in the world.

Awards were given in context Travelers choose the best among the bestAnd The survey that ranks travelers’ favorite destinations, things to do, hotels and restaurants around the world, based on ratings and results obtained in the past 12 months.

Cities where you eat the best in the world: ranking

In the ranking of cities where you can eat best in the world, for users of the platform, Rome has neither competitors nor superiority Crete (Greece) e Hanoi (Vietnam): IV FlorenceWhile in fifth place there Paris.

On the other hand, the capital is in fourth place among the most famous cities in the world: the first place goes to it Dubai (United Arab Emirates), followed by Bali (Indonesia) e London (United kingdom). However, Roma gained two spots compared to last year’s awards. The accompanying commentary reads as follows: “One day was not enough to build Rome, but it wouldn’t be enough to tour everything either. The city itself is like the exhibition hall of a giant open-air museum, a veritable collection of squares, open-air markets and stunning historical sites.

Express satisfaction before mayor Robert Gualtieriwho determined the outcome “A nice appreciation that confirms the quality of the tourism offer and our unique cuisine in the world.”

Also expressed satisfaction before Honoring AlexanderSports, tourism, fashion and major events consultant: “The result of that is the result of the promotional actions we have implemented this year with Mayor Gualtieri to promote Rome internationally, its historical and archaeological attractions, calendar of major sporting, fashion and cultural events and fantastic live concerts.. It is the right recognition for all Romanian operators working in the hospitality sector. We thank them for their daily commitment amid a thousand difficulties to continue their work and raise the image of Rome. Taking first place in the rankings for food and wine, recognizing for the second year in a row how our city is able to offer visitors unique experiences in food, which is one of the main assets of tourism in the capital.”