Cannes Film Festival 2024, all the looks (and sounds) from the opening ceremony

Three, two, one…it starts with the usual greatness I Cannes Film Festival 2024. 77th edition of the most event Glamorous From the French Riviera he crosses the starting line with the film The second lawwhich sees the beautiful couple as heroes — even on the red carpet made in France Da format Lea Seydoux E Louis Garrel.

But the actors are certainly not the only presence worthy of a barrage of flashes from the photographers gathered there climbing steps, On the opening red carpet of this edition of the festival. The share of the “evergreen category” is guaranteed by the presence of the wonderful Meryl Streepwhile the French flag is also flown with a sophisticated and sensual flag Juliette Binoche, wearing red. It is also inevitable that there will be a document of superior quality, represented by sparkling wine Heidi Klum It is pure Helena Christensen. And then, once again, it was Jane Fonda who dared to venture into the animal world – albeit in a coat version against the crisp air of the Croisette – and shine extraordinarily. Greta Gerwigthe jury president, all dressed in sequins like her fellow jury member lily Gladstone.

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Casual looks of the stars on the Croisette The magic of Cannes 2024 can only be felt on the star-studded carpet. The celebrity heroes of this 77th edition give us moments of inspiration and great outfits even between one date and another: let's review the daily looks that appeared from arrival at Nice airport to moments on the Croisette, from Anya Taylor-Joy to Greta Gerwig

Even if – upon closer inspection – the funniest appearance (for those of us who love to comment on them) may not have been one of the most popular and well-known attendees. But these are the stars whose details and biographies are not known to everyone. They are also in our gallery below. With our inevitable votes for the look.