The farthest tennis court in the world

Visitors from all over the world

To build the camp they had to quarry 2,000 tons of rock from Cleesham, the highest mountain on the island. The cost of the operation? All in all acceptable: £62,000. With the passage of time, word of mouth and the Internet, Camp Punabinidar has become one of the most famous camps in the world. Always run by Briggs, it is made of artificial turf and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you want, you can rent rackets and balls and take some lessons. “If you see photographs, you will always be captured with an empty field because it conveys a vivid sense of mystery – Tells – In fact, locals play regularly even during the winter, while there are also visitors in the summer.” As if this were not enough, it is also used for fitness classes, both individual and group. According to Briggs, work continues throughout the year. “It has only been used for a week – not bad considering the population of the Isle of Harris.”. The popularity has led to some prestigious visits: in the past Tim Henman and Judy Murray, as well as some local owners, have played there. “There are people who come from far away to play. “I remember those who left Italy, and those who left even from Argentina.”. Aside from the appeal of going to this exotic place to play tennis, The magic of Bunabhainneadar is the place: from the square, the view is stunning. To the south is West Loch Tarbert Bay and beyond it are the South Harris Hills. To the north, the North Harris Hills: among them is Cleesham Hill, where the building rocks were quarried. For every fanatic, it is a place to visit at least once in a lifetime. “We never said it was the most remote camp in the world – Dice Briggs – But we think it's the furthest in the UK. “That's likely to be the case, since no one has ever proposed a credible challenge.”