This is the first logarithmic map of the visible universe, and the video is exceptional

Using telescope data, astronomers have developed the first stunning logarithmic map of the observable universe

It is widely believed in the scientific community that humans have discovered only 5% of the universe so far. But even though we only know Small portion And what’s out there, we can still detect galaxies billions of light-years away from Earth. This is the first logarithmic map of the entire observable universe.

Map of the observable universe

The map that gives you goosebumps

It is important to note that the objects displayed on the map are not scalable. If modeled to the size we see from Earth, almost all objects would be tiny dots (except the Moon, Sun, and some nebulae and galaxies). Second, the object’s distance from the Earth is displayed on a logarithmic scale, which increases exponentially to fit all the data. The size of the map extends within our solar system in astronomical units (Ua), which is roughly the distance separating the Earth from the sun ParsecEach one is equivalent to 3.26 light-years, or 206 thousand astronomical units.

