May 15, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

This is the first logarithmic map of the visible universe, and the video is exceptional

This is the first logarithmic map of the visible universe, and the video is exceptional

Karen Hines May 15, 2024 2 min read

Using telescope data, astronomers have developed the first stunning logarithmic map of the observable universe

It is widely believed in the scientific community that humans have discovered only 5% of the universe so far. But even though we only know Small portion And what’s out there, we can still detect galaxies billions of light-years away from Earth. This is the first logarithmic map of the entire observable universe.

Map of the observable universe
Map of the observable universe

The map that gives you goosebumps

It is important to note that the objects displayed on the map are not scalable. If modeled to the size we see from Earth, almost all objects would be tiny dots (except the Moon, Sun, and some nebulae and galaxies). Second, the object’s distance from the Earth is displayed on a logarithmic scale, which increases exponentially to fit all the data. The size of the map extends within our solar system in astronomical units (Ua), which is roughly the distance separating the Earth from the sun ParsecEach one is equivalent to 3.26 light-years, or 206 thousand astronomical units.

Map of the universe on the logarithmic scale, by Pablo Carlos Bordassi

In its own small way, Passione Astronomia helps you understand how the universe works. The universe works better if the people in it are well informed. If they had read nonsense, lies, and poison, it would have ended the way it did. Things are not going well right now. That’s why it’s important for someone to explain things well. Passionate Astronomy is doing its best. Participate!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“A great honor and a sign of immortality”

May 14, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

What is MIP-C, who does it affect, and what are its symptoms

May 14, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Watch the Earth and the Moon from a distance of 1.2 billion kilometers – the video is amazing!

May 14, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

This is the first logarithmic map of the visible universe, and the video is exceptional

May 15, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Goodbye for good: 5 Microsoft features that just disappeared and won’t come back

May 15, 2024 Gerald Bax
5 min read

The Democratic Party wants to abolish iron, Segre and Meloni’s mistake: So, today…

May 15, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

The Erasmus program “Business English” from Matteo in Vasto comes to America

May 14, 2024 Noah French