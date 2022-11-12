Museum of Illusions in Rome | Opening

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, we guarantee that the illusion hides more than a million.” This is how the Museum of Illusions presents itself, which opens in Rome on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November.





A wonderful world of illusions is about to open its doors in Via Merulana, 17. A different museum than usual, it wants to deceive the senses, entertain, and at the same time give the opportunity to learn something new about the mind.

A place where nothing is what it seems.





The Museum of Illusions in Rome is a recommended place for people of all ages to immerse themselves in the world of the unexpected. It’s a great place to come up with new experiences and have fun with friends and family. It is not only a place that is loved by children, but also and above all by the elderly.





From the illusion of a Vortex Tunnel that will make you believe you have to struggle so hard to even take one step forward to the Upside Down Room that turns you upside down, from the Room of Infinity that defies the laws of gravity and physics and takes pictures of yourself in every possible pose for an array of holograms.





Funny and amazing illusions will teach something new about the human mind and senses and show things that are impossible in reality. Also worth a visit is the playroom with stimulating and educational puzzles. Sure, these games are a lot of fun but beware: they also tend to make you lose patience.





Photo from Instagrammuseumofillusions_rome































