Ilaria D’Amico, her software ratings are getting worse: Risk of closure (or at best relocation)

“what’s new“It begins to close. In the best case, it would be thinking of moving in the late evening. Last Thursday a new talk show from Ellaria D’Amico was recorded 262,000 spectators and 1.65% stakeNo guest added anything Stefano Di MartinoThe manager also helped him as a host Baby KashitoEven the lack of closing in the past twelve o’clock inflated the share.

The first two episodes on Rai2 got the same results as a flop: Episode One has been seen before 349,000 spectators with a share of 2.2% and the second from 299 thousand spectators, 1.7%.. Figures embarrass the leaders of Viale Mazzini, a project now entrusted to the Director of Insights Antonio de Bella But he wanted at any cost by his predecessor, Mario Orfeo. Ray will think early closingDefinitely before the Christmas holidays. The initially planned twenty-six episodes certainly wouldn’t materialize. Rumors circulated for a few days, which he also relaunched”Corriere della Sera“.

Next Thursday, the speech hosted by Ilaria D’Amico will not be broadcast, but will leave room for it ATP Tennis Finals: “We will meet again at about 21.25,” the presenter confirmed at the time of the salutation, scheduling an appointment for Thursday, November 24. According to the site Blog was thinking Not on final closing but on shifting broadcasts in the late evening, always Thursdays on Rai2. A decision also relates to the investments made and the involvement of the outside production company, Fremantle.

The dispatch may have been conceived as a ‘Nemo’ style investigative journal, the departure has been postponed and has also been questioned in recent weeks. To confirm placement on a complicated daynot only from a media point of view with “Piazzapulita” on La7 and “Dritto e Rovescio” on Rete4, but also from having a narration on Rai1, “Grande Fratelo Vip” on Canale 5 as well as broadcasting on Sky from live from “X Factor”. . Will ‘What’s New’ be canceled or will it move into the late evening? It seems that the decision in the coming days will be certain: farewell early evening in advance.