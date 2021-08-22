Millie Carlucci forgets Todaro and confirms: I called Jacobs

Milly Carlucci has been working with great dedication since 2005 to broadcast great versions of Dancing with the stars To entertain her audience. Over the years, it has been able to amaze and entertain, with important guests and competitors, both international and non-international. And also in the future, Don’t want to disappoint expectations.

What it works on, though unexpected, is then a copy of Dancing with the stars Which promises big surprises. The introduction, who had worked hard since a young age to fulfill her dreams by rebelling against her parents, however, had to adapt To major abandonment operations From the program by the historical cast. One of the most exciting films, from Raimondo Todaro, which received the offer which sparked many controversies.

after, after long question and answer Which happened via social media with the dancer Millie Carlucci, captivated in the weekly Di Più, where she spoke about the story that attracted a lot of attention, but also about her dreams for a future Dancing with the stars. In Todaro, the introduction showed that she canceled, at least apparently, Any form of resentment.

Beyond the ways in which this farewell has been accomplished, – I have announced I repeat what I said: I wish him success. Now I don’t think about it anymore.

In short, Millie I’ve already left everything behind And he thinks about how to replace Raimondo Todaro. He will also have to deal with the absence of Vera Kenonen who announced her pregnancyOrnella Bukafushi is also pregnant.

If their absence gives you a headache, Millie Carlucci doesn’t show it. Indeed, as always, she shows herself as a forward looking forward. and for dance I hope for a lot. In fact, he would like to be among the contestants, or even just a “night dancer”, Olympic Champion Marcel Jacobs. Thus, the presenter confirms the rumors and does not hide that she actually called him, albeit at a possibly wrong time: when he was still abroad.

I wouldn’t mind having him in this year’s cast. For me it was a very strong emotion to see him win. We called him but he was still outside.

However, there is no doubt about that for Jacobs It would be hard to escape Carlucci’s stubbornness. “Have I ever set myself limits?Advertise as a challenge. Millie, who has never given up, even in the face of the greatest difficulties, will she be able to carry out all the projects she has in mind for her program?