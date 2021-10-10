Moses, born in the Bronx, raised in Italy and England, embraces the United States

Despite being selected for the England national team for the 2019 European Under-17 Championship, he did not participate in any of the team’s three matches. Prior to that tournament, England went to the Nike International Friendlies at Lakewood Ranch, Florida in October and November 2018 and ran the tournament. Join an American team These include Jorge Belo and Gianluca Bosio, who is now part of the national team, and Joe Scully, who is likely to be called up soon.

Nico Estevez, an assistant Greg Berhalter who followed his coach from Columbus to the national team, spent eight years in Valencia and reported that Moses had a US passport from Valencia youth coach Ruben Moura.

Estevez said, “I really enjoyed his dribbling and his technical and physical ability to break lines. Also, his understanding of passing time, being a linker and his physical ability to cover the ground defensively.”

Estevez contacted Moses to express the interest of the United States.

“I was really surprised. Moses remembers last Saturday.” “It was a wonderful time. It opened my eyes.”

Estevez began helping Moses analyze the video and provide advice. Berhalter spoke with Moses and the family.

“There was a lot of talk about what this young group could do and the potential of this young team, the players we have in pool, how we saw him fit into our team, talking about America and what we want to do,” he said. Berhalter called.

