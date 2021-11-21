Manchester United: Solskjaer on the verge of sack

Watford’s 4-1 defeat was too much: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Play on Saturday afternoon last game off the bench of Manchester United.

As reported by several English sources, the Norwegian coach will not be sitting on the bench at United. Take the Red Devils Final decision And now only the official is missing. As for the alternative, chances are high that Manchester United will not want to rush the selection and therefore it will take a long time to make their decision. It is possible, in fact, that even on Tuesday (Challenge Day Champions against Villarreal) choose the internal solution: if it is ready Darren Fletcher, the former Red Devils player from 2003 to 2015 and a former member of the club’s technical staff. However, final developments are expected in the next few hours.

But the name Blanc also appears

In addition to the Fletcher option, according to some rumors, also a profile Laurent Blanc (a former player, among others, Inter and Manchester United, and the former coach of the French national team and Paris Saint-Germain) will be investigated for the role of Solskjaer’s replacement. But even in this case, confirmations are expected, also because Blanc is currently contracted with Al Rayyan, and a situation similar to that of Xavi with Barcelona (click here To find out what he did in his first appearance at Camp Nou).

As for the role of the new Manchester United manager, the scenarios and paths still have to be deciphered. But what is certain now is that after three years the separation between Solskjaer and the club is over.