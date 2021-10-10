October 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Cristiano Ronaldo shakes Manchester United: Blind attack

Mirabelle Hunt October 10, 2021 1 min read

Manchester (England) – Manchester United is currently fourth in the English Premier League (14 points) after 1-1 against Everton with -2 behind the leaders and second Chelsea. Danny Blind Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer He must review his plans. The former Ajax player, and father of the former Red Devils, Daly, pointed the finger at United’s tactics: “What is the identity of this team? There is no tactical plan, unlike the city they do not press the opponent – Add – Against Everton they took the lead and then waited“.

Blind: “With Ronaldo, a new way of thinking”

According to the access of the blind Cristiano RonaldoDespite his importance, he destabilized the team tactically: “Solskjaer will have to find a style of play for his team where Cristiano can still thrive and the team can still put pressure on the opponent. Cristiano is back with important goals but his presence in the team requires a different way of thinking tactically – Add – Normally you would expect a striker to be the first man to chase defenders with pressure“.

