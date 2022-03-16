More flights across the Atlantic this summer from Delta Air Lines with a premium onboard experience

“Delta has focused on rebuilding its network to provide passengers easy and convenient access to wherever they want to go, and this summer we will deliver on that promise by offering up to 74 daily flights to 21 European destinations from 10 US gates.”

said Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President of Delta – Network Planning. “We have also speeded up improvements on our aircraft so that passengers can enjoy a more comfortable journey, including an offer of more seats on the Delta Premium Select, available on nearly all flights to Europe in the coming months.” The company has already added multi-frequency flights to major European cities, resumed routes and introduced modern aircraft. The latest updates to the Delta summer schedule include new connections between New York – JFK and Stockholm (ARN) starting June 1 and between Salt Lake City and London – Heathrow (LHR) starting May 14. Thanks to Delta’s partnerships with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, travelers can access nearly 200 other destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India from 19 US cities. As the largest transatlantic airline from New York – JFK and Boston, Delta will operate up to 27 daily flights to 20 European destinations from New York JFK, including resuming pre-coronavirus connections to Zurich, Brussels, Edinburgh and Copenhagen. The company will also operate from New York two flights per day to Rome, one flight per day to Venice and 12 flights per week to Milan.

With the return of international travel, Delta passengers on nearly all flights to Europe will be able to experience new travel experiences on the refurbished fleets of Airbus A330** and Boeing 767-300 aircraft, which now offer a consistent onboard experience, with a choice of four cabins: Delta One Or Delta One Suite, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort + and Main Cabin. Both types of aircraft have been refurbished with new toilets and LED cabin lighting. The Delta Premium Select cabin, the carrier’s premium economy cabin, includes more room to relax and stretch with a wider seat, deeper recline, and adjustable footrests and footrests. Passengers will be able to watch Delta’s best-in-class entertainment on larger screens and charge their devices with internal power and USB ports. They will also receive a set of new amenities, noise-cancelling headphones, a blanket and a foam pillow to arrive at their destination rested and invigorated. The Delta Premium Select flight experience will be enhanced later this year. Delta One travelers will also find new amenities and interests, including: a handcrafted amenity kit for someone somewhere, soft, comfortable beds made from recycled materials, more pre-flight drinks, new appetizers, a three-course meal and irresistible desserts Including with a bowl of DIY ice cream.

Delta FlyReady℠, the airline’s digital tool that helps passengers check that they meet the requirements to reach their destination before traveling, was recently updated with an improved experience for travelers on international routes. The update introduced a more personalized view of destination travel requirements, an all-new design with a more responsive and intuitive mobile interface and easier-to-use features, which allow you to better manage your documents. Delta continues its commitment to luxury while travelling. From Impossible Foods’ impossible vegan offerings to a one-of-a-kind loyalty show with Instacart to in-flight entertainment with Peloton and Spotify, Delta delivers more personalized, wellness-oriented services and caring throughout the flight.