Jerry Scotty and the impossible task of giving up his parliamentary pension. “It’s not enough for me to give it to charity, I’ll tell Giorgia Meloni too”

Jerry Scotty66 years and a very long television career and is currently back from a judge’s trial at the Show channel five You deserve it Just concluded, years ago he was trying to give up the parliament pension owed to him because he had been in Montequitorio with the PS for five years (between 1987 and 1992) which were enough for him to collect his pension. to me Corriere della Sera He declared: “I still have my famous pension of a thousand euros that I want to part with: I have already told three prime ministers and will tell Giorgia Meloni also. They suggest I give them to charities, I’ve reached it too. But I hope I don’t have to withdraw it.”

The TV host has been fulfilling this request for years. Indeed, he has said in the past that while waiting for a solution, which at the moment is not there, he will donate this amount “to the families of those who have fallen in doing their work, all those who have a father, brother, son who left us pens while he did his work.” During Alfonso Signorini’s broadcast on Radio Monte Carlo: years ago he said: “I would like an instrument to be given to all people who have a connection with the offices of state, of the republic, and who want to give up their indemnity when possible because of them, simply by signing”.