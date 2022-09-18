The long-running love story of a born couple ends on the dating show for men and women in the worst way. The bitter frenzy of the former tronista.

It’s been nine years since this moment Eugenio ColomboOne of the most loved models in men and womenHe concluded his journey on throne Choosing a Tuscan suitor Francesca del Taglia.

Men and women, Eugenio Colombo shocked by Francesca del Taglia: “I feel disgusted”

Two children were born from their relationship, Brandothe eldest son and Zeno. One of the longest-lived and most popular couples on the dating show Maria de Filippi That after some indiscretion about a crisis, we are saying goodbye today in perhaps the worst way. after words Francesca Who revealed on Instagram that he is not living a particularly peaceful period, that period Eugene who was released Statements on this subject left everyone speechless.

“Girls, I don’t have an easy time, so I ask everyone to stop writing to me to find out what happened to me. When I’m better, I’ll be the first to tell you everything. For now, respect my moment,” the former suitor wrote and then removed the post.

After the words of this former suitor Eugene Which confirmed the exact moment:

“That’s right, it’s a delicate moment between me and Francesca Unfortunately, it is not a problem dictated by who knows what or by various betrayals and nonsense but where there is a feeling on the other side. We are in a situation where we are trying to figure out what to do with our future because we have two children. And above all, whether or not that feeling will return.”

But last night, Eugenio Colombo He allowed himself to go to one shock port comparisons from Taglia: