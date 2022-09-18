Eros Ramazzotti releases “Infinite Beat” from Seville

In the full lineup of twenty-five songs, Eros Ramazzotti included seven new songs, opening the party with the title song and the two singles that had been waiting for the album, “

Likes

” And the “

I

“.and she”

infinite win

“The manifesto song for this album. For several reasons. First of all for being ambitious, and it’s a set of over 8 minutes, with various changes in melody and tempo. The complete album, shot during the months of lockdown and after the split from Marica Pellegrinelli. And finally for attending

Aurora Ramazzotti

. The daughter of Eros plays an English role that she herself has translated, and even during the concert, she becomes the protagonist of the novel with an appearance that projects her on the big screen. A gift from Father Eros who really impressed Aurora, who watched the ceremony from under the stage. An essential yet poignant stage, in which the musicians are arranged on four levels and where the lion’s share is made by visuals that cover all surfaces, featuring the band at different moments of the show.

For this first live show, Eros chose to give precedence to the songs “Battito infinito” with more meaning from an emotional point of view (as well as the song “Magia” dedicated to his son Gabrio Tullio or “Every Time I Breathe”), a piece set to music by

Ennio Morricone

with text

Mariela Nava

) and for those more danceable and more Latin-like, like “

back to dancing

(pure record) and

Our Lady of Guadalupe

“It was inserted in the middle of the concert.” Earthlings”, a song written by Colabisse di Martino, which showcases Jovanotti’s achievement on the recording, was left out.

During the evening Ramazzotti played a lot with the audience, came down to the stalls several times and came to present an audio version of “

just with you

“For the invited couple on stage to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Like all first tour dates, there was no shortage of rhythm but nothing that couldn’t be set up in so short a time. Starting with choruses

Monica Hill

And the

Jia non-Jews

who had a moment of duo championships with Eros in a row in the “

more than you can

” And the “

i belong to you

“.

The Spanish public’s veneration of the Romanian singer-songwriter is certainly not a find today, but surprisingly the reaction to the new songs, with the latest singles sung word for word and with the same enthusiasm reserved for the old classics. As for the classics, Eros has been gracious, although he often offers them modified arrangements to keep them in touch with the present:

“Fire in Fire”, “Promised Land”, “Now You”, “Important Story”. Then again “You are another”, “Things from life”, “Music”

until the end of victory

“There is nothing more beautiful”

. We now continue with Agrigento, Verona, Athens and Cesaria, then on October 30 from Los Angeles the “Patito Infinito World Tour” takes place between North, Central and South America and Europe, with 10 Italian dates.