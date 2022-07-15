Memorial Zavinani, 16 teams on the field. In first place LC Imballaggi

The Paolo Zavignani Memorial Tournament, now in its 17th edition, ended on Monday, July 11. This year it was finally revived in its full 16-team form; In fact, last year, after the forced interruption due to the pandemic, it was resumed but reduced due to the restrictions still in place for Covid19.

The tournament, which was held at the Casaleggio Sports Stadium and organized by Lorenzo Zavinani in cooperation with the American company Gragnano, began on June 13 and was attended, in addition to the teams, many spectators, not only by the sports show but also by food and drinks proposed by the organizers. So it was an opportunity to find friends and supporters after such a long period. Serie A player and Albanian national team striker, Rey Manaj, was a welcome guest on the evening of the semi-finals. Next season he will play it in the United Kingdom, in the Watford team.

The tournament sees Lc Imballaggi on the winning podium, awarded by sports advisor Marco Cavati; In second place Lago Segugio Ac Picchia with youth promises took third place and in fourth place the boys from Yes May No. got individual awards: Best goalkeeper for Andrea Lupi (Lago Segugio), best player in the final for Alessandro Minasola (LC Imballaggi) ), Best Player of the Tournament for Ivan Filipov, Top Scorer for Francesco Tosca (AC Picchia), Best Young Player for David Haka (maybe yes maybe no), Best Technical Gesture for Marcello Piccioni (Barbarba).

“The organization of this tournament is very difficult, but this year has given me a lot of satisfaction. I would like to thank the staff of GRAGNANO USA who supported me in this event, all the participants, all the sponsors without whom I could not have moved forward and the judges ”- concluded the event sponsor Lorenzo Zavinani.