Napoli and Roma are serious for Dybala, still waiting for Inter

The Nerazzurri remain a priority for Argentina, but expect a tangible signal soon: the Azzurri and the Giallorossi are on the move in the meantime.

Less than a month from the start of the tournament, future Paulo Dybala Still shrouded in uncertainty. The Argentine has always prioritizedInter He continues to do so, but in recent weeks negotiations with the Nerazzurri seem to have stalled and the new suitors have returned to the office. Naples And the Rome They are serious and even if the ex-Juventus player is waiting for a signal from Milan, it is clear that he will not be able to wait much longer: the proposals of clubs De Laurentiis and Friedkin are concrete, the moment of decision is now imminent.

In recent days there has been talk of a Telephone call between Gioia and Luciano Spallettiin addition to an official presentation made by Napoli FC to the player’s entourage: Five years worth 5 million net plus bonuses, which could raise the annual salary to 6. In the background, the question of the exploitation of image rights that Naples does not usually grant to its members. A concrete problem, but not insurmountable.

The new one that comes from the capital is this Rome also moved in a very concrete way: The Giallorossi had already had some contact with the Argentine in recent months, then it seems that bypassing Inter forced them to step down. Now, however, Fredkins is backing down with a suggestion from 6 million net per season plus bonuses for 4 yearstherefore, something more than what Napoli offers, even if it is on a shorter contract.

However, the feeling is that By the end of next week, the problem will have to be resolved: Dybala will wait a few more days for Inter, then he will have to decide whether to accept one of the other two offers, although both are below his expectations economically. Retirement has already begun, Serie A is about to end and time is running out for the Argentine.



see also



Naples

Napoli is serious about Dybala: Spalletti’s phone call and the premiere





