July 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

ITS 2022: Finalists

ITS 2022: Finalists

Mirabelle Hunt July 15, 2022 2 min read

I 24 finalists From the new version of ITS competition, The competition for young creatives, designed by its dreamy founder Barbara Franchin. 24 projects, selected from hundreds of upcoming fashion and design schools around the world, and that next September 9 and 10, in Trieste, They will compete with creativity in front of a prestigious jury, which you will also see Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director of Balenciaga, It’s just as the 2004 ITS Three winner took her first steps in the fashion world.

The painting will be complex and will touch different worlds and artistic expressions: from Daphne GuinnessA multi-faceted character who switches between fashion and music, to the charismatic singer Roisin MurphyEven the fashion designer from David Di Donatello Massimiliano Cantini Parini. there ITS Media Jury Instead setITS Media Award To the finalists able to more powerfully communicate their innovative vision and socially beneficial message. This jury will be made up of representatives from trusted international media, including Vogue Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore, Flash Art, l’Officiel Italia, Crash and Liberation, MF Fashion, Jing Daily, Dazed And Confused, TAZ and many more.

The theme for this edition of the competition, which this year celebrates two decades, is The Ark of CreativityThis is the idea of ​​the journey undertaken by Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in these two decades, exploration in all latitudes of the ship that has collected and protected unique examples of creativity from around the world.

Here are the names of the finalists:

12 fashion projects, with 13 finalists (one team) from 11 countries:
Asato Kitamura – Japan
Brice Albor – Spain
Ching-Lin Chen – Taiwan
Charlie Constantinou – United Kingdom; Martina Dorekovicova – Slovakia; Petra Fagerstrom – Sweden; Hanna-Lotta Hanhela – Finland; Tatiana Haupt – Germany
Eva Heugenhauser – Austria – Rafaela Bistretto – Romania
Lily Schreiber – Belgium
Yudai and Anna Tanaka – Japan

3 projects in the field of accessories, 3 finalists from 3 countries:
Robbie Milich – UK Marco Anzel – Italy
Victor Saliner – France

The Swatch Art Peace Hotel has selected 7 finalists (one team) from 5 countries, among the members of the ITS 2022 competition:
Martina Dorekovicova – Slovakia Tatiana Haupt – Germany
Yudai and Anna Tanaka – Japan Edward Mendoza – United Kingdom James Walsh – United Kingdom Takehiro Mapuchi – Japan

See also  Bin Sulayem or Stocker: The FIA ​​chooses a president - Formula 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Tennis, how is Boris Becker’s stay in prison going?

July 15, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

First Class, Saint Patrick Dundalk’s prediction

July 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
7 min read

From the Alps to the Pacific to “rig” the World Cup

July 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

August, super heat or rain all month? Summer 2022 » We reveal all the shades at ILMETEO.it

July 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How much is 10 lira per ear? The answer takes your breath away

July 15, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Belen celebrates Luna Maru’s first birthday by the sea

July 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

James Webb also gives us the first image of Jupiter

July 15, 2022 Karen Hines