ITS 2022: Finalists

I 24 finalists From the new version of ITS competition, The competition for young creatives, designed by its dreamy founder Barbara Franchin. 24 projects, selected from hundreds of upcoming fashion and design schools around the world, and that next September 9 and 10, in Trieste, They will compete with creativity in front of a prestigious jury, which you will also see Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director of Balenciaga, It’s just as the 2004 ITS Three winner took her first steps in the fashion world.

The painting will be complex and will touch different worlds and artistic expressions: from Daphne GuinnessA multi-faceted character who switches between fashion and music, to the charismatic singer Roisin MurphyEven the fashion designer from David Di Donatello Massimiliano Cantini Parini. there ITS Media Jury Instead setITS Media Award To the finalists able to more powerfully communicate their innovative vision and socially beneficial message. This jury will be made up of representatives from trusted international media, including Vogue Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore, Flash Art, l’Officiel Italia, Crash and Liberation, MF Fashion, Jing Daily, Dazed And Confused, TAZ and many more.

The theme for this edition of the competition, which this year celebrates two decades, is The Ark of CreativityThis is the idea of ​​the journey undertaken by Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in these two decades, exploration in all latitudes of the ship that has collected and protected unique examples of creativity from around the world.

Here are the names of the finalists:

12 fashion projects, with 13 finalists (one team) from 11 countries:

Asato Kitamura – Japan

Brice Albor – Spain

Ching-Lin Chen – Taiwan

Charlie Constantinou – United Kingdom; Martina Dorekovicova – Slovakia; Petra Fagerstrom – Sweden; Hanna-Lotta Hanhela – Finland; Tatiana Haupt – Germany

Eva Heugenhauser – Austria – Rafaela Bistretto – Romania

Lily Schreiber – Belgium

Yudai and Anna Tanaka – Japan

3 projects in the field of accessories, 3 finalists from 3 countries:

Robbie Milich – UK Marco Anzel – Italy

Victor Saliner – France

The Swatch Art Peace Hotel has selected 7 finalists (one team) from 5 countries, among the members of the ITS 2022 competition:

Martina Dorekovicova – Slovakia Tatiana Haupt – Germany

Yudai and Anna Tanaka – Japan Edward Mendoza – United Kingdom James Walsh – United Kingdom Takehiro Mapuchi – Japan