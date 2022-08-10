Meloni’s signal to the foreign press: “No totalitarian breakthrough, the Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades”

“I read it as success Brothers of Italy It was a September election Disaster Towards an authoritarian turn, Italy leaving the Euro and this kind of nonsense. None of this is true. The Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades, unequivocally condemn the suppression of democracy and the shameful anti-Jewish laws”. This was stated by the FdI President. Georgia Meloney, addressed to the foreign press in a video in three languages and posted on the party’s Youtube channel. “For many years I have had the honor of leading the European Conservative Party, which shares values and experiences with the British Tories, the American Republicans and the Israeli Likud. Our position in the Western camp is clear, and we have once again demonstrated Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
Let’s continue together
Wars we believe in!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing the continued publication of an online newspaper full of news and insights.
But to be an active part of a community with opinions, testimonies and participation. Support us now.
Thanks
Previous article
Elections, Ilaria Cucci: “Italy has Serie A and Serie B citizens, I bring justice and health rights to Parliament”
Next article
The regions introduce Sicily, Musumeci rest and Lega – Forza Italia axis Prestigiacomo. Ira de Meloni: “He was a P.D. in sea patrol.”
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
For now, the “third pole” seems to favor the right
Opinion polls show FdI leading, Democrats trailing. Melon is one point ahead of Leta
Greenland, a gold rush funded by US-foreign billionaires