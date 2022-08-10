August 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Meloni's signal to the foreign press: "No totalitarian breakthrough, the Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades"

Meloni’s signal to the foreign press: “No totalitarian breakthrough, the Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades”

Noah French August 10, 2022 2 min read

“I read it as success Brothers of Italy It was a September election Disaster Towards an authoritarian turn, Italy leaving the Euro and this kind of nonsense. None of this is true. The Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades, unequivocally condemn the suppression of democracy and the shameful anti-Jewish laws”. This was stated by the FdI President. Georgia Meloney, addressed to the foreign press in a video in three languages ​​and posted on the party’s Youtube channel. “For many years I have had the honor of leading the European Conservative Party, which shares values ​​and experiences with the British Tories, the American Republicans and the Israeli Likud. Our position in the Western camp is clear, and we have once again demonstrated Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
Let’s continue together
Wars we believe in!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing the continued publication of an online newspaper full of news and insights.

But to be an active part of a community with opinions, testimonies and participation. Support us now.

Thanks

Support us now


Fees are available

Previous article

Elections, Ilaria Cucci: “Italy has Serie A and Serie B citizens, I bring justice and health rights to Parliament”

next


Next article

The regions introduce Sicily, Musumeci rest and Lega – Forza Italia axis Prestigiacomo. Ira de Meloni: “He was a P.D. in sea patrol.”

next


See also  Berlusconi was very ill because Ruby Derr asked part of his position.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

For now, the “third pole” seems to favor the right

August 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Opinion polls show FdI leading, Democrats trailing. Melon is one point ahead of Leta

August 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Greenland, a gold rush funded by US-foreign billionaires

August 9, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Meloni’s signal to the foreign press: “No totalitarian breakthrough, the Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades”

August 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

This ten lira today is worth a fortune, you will get rich if you still keep it: check right away

August 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

From Fedez to Elodie, all the names…

August 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti in the gym together to practice karate

August 10, 2022 Karen Hines