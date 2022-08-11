August 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ischia Podetti fire, extinguishing operations will continue indefinitely

Ischia Podetti fire, extinguishing operations will continue indefinitely

Noah French August 11, 2022 1 min read

The work to put out the fire that broke out in the afternoon at the Ischia Bodetti garbage dump will continue indefinitely. The Fire Brigade of the Permanent Force of Trento is on the scene with Commander Ilenia Lazzeri and two officers working together with Deputy Inspector Giordano Parisi, supported by several volunteer fire brigades of the Trento District. The President of the Autonomous Province of Trento and the Mayor of Trento also attended the proceedings.

Operations to control the fire at the Ischia Potetti landfill are ongoing [
Foto Corpo permanente Vigili del fuoco Trento ]

The flames were confined to a deposit of 560 tons of bulky material located squarely on the structure. Material – Explain Landfill Managers – Material comes from collection centers and is checked at entry stage. As the fire has spread to the central part of the reservoir, the fire brigade is controlling it using water drawn from the Adige river. Many mechanical shovels operate with the objective of dividing the waste mass into two volumes to facilitate firefighting and to avoid the risk of the entire deposit being affected by fire.
Employees of the Forestry Force of the Trento District and the local police of Trento Monte Bandone have provided for the closure of the bicycle path that goes close to the landfill for safety reasons.

(a.bg)

Pictures

See also  Anti-Govt - Thousands of fellow countrymen in the United States blocked by health regulations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Meloni’s signal to the foreign press: “No totalitarian breakthrough, the Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades”

August 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

For now, the “third pole” seems to favor the right

August 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Opinion polls show FdI leading, Democrats trailing. Melon is one point ahead of Leta

August 10, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Ischia Podetti fire, extinguishing operations will continue indefinitely

August 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

With the increase in inflation and the boom of new “host countries”, Italy has grown by 60%

August 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Beijing Express, previews: competitors and news

August 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Eating without gaining weight? According to this study, it is possible: The method is very simple

August 11, 2022 Karen Hines