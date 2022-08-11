Ischia Podetti fire, extinguishing operations will continue indefinitely

The flames were confined to a deposit of 560 tons of bulky material located squarely on the structure. Material – Explain Landfill Managers – Material comes from collection centers and is checked at entry stage. As the fire has spread to the central part of the reservoir, the fire brigade is controlling it using water drawn from the Adige river. Many mechanical shovels operate with the objective of dividing the waste mass into two volumes to facilitate firefighting and to avoid the risk of the entire deposit being affected by fire.

Employees of the Forestry Force of the Trento District and the local police of Trento Monte Bandone have provided for the closure of the bicycle path that goes close to the landfill for safety reasons.