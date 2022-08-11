Ischia Podetti fire, extinguishing operations will continue indefinitely

The work to put out the fire that broke out in the afternoon at the Ischia Bodetti garbage dump will continue indefinitely. The Fire Brigade of the Permanent Force of Trento is on the scene with Commander Ilenia Lazzeri and two officers working together with Deputy Inspector Giordano Parisi, supported by several volunteer fire brigades of the Trento District. The President of the Autonomous Province of Trento and the Mayor of Trento also attended the proceedings.
Operations to control the fire at the Ischia Potetti landfill are ongoing [
Foto Corpo permanente Vigili del fuoco Trento ]
The flames were confined to a deposit of 560 tons of bulky material located squarely on the structure. Material – Explain Landfill Managers – Material comes from collection centers and is checked at entry stage. As the fire has spread to the central part of the reservoir, the fire brigade is controlling it using water drawn from the Adige river. Many mechanical shovels operate with the objective of dividing the waste mass into two volumes to facilitate firefighting and to avoid the risk of the entire deposit being affected by fire.
Employees of the Forestry Force of the Trento District and the local police of Trento Monte Bandone have provided for the closure of the bicycle path that goes close to the landfill for safety reasons.
(a.bg)
Pictures
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Meloni’s signal to the foreign press: “No totalitarian breakthrough, the Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades”
For now, the “third pole” seems to favor the right
Opinion polls show FdI leading, Democrats trailing. Melon is one point ahead of Leta