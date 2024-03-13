Maxi's offer for the return of Amadeus and Rai denies this

Amadeus Back to management Sanremo, actually no. This morning, Wednesday 13 March 2024, rumors began circulating regarding an alleged “big offer” from Ray and CEO Roberto Sergio to put the host back in its stride and lead the festival into the next two editions of the event. State TV's denial was ready, calling the rumors “completely baseless news” and dismissing it Back By Amadeus for Sanremo 2025. Let's find out All the details. The deal will also include a primetime program on Rai 1 with Fiorello (scheduled to be presented in December 2024) and the confirmation of Amadeus at the helm of Affari Tui and Soliti Ignoti.





Sanremo Festival 2025, Roberto Sergio's presentation of Amadeus

Paolo Bonolis, Gerry Scotti, Alessandro Cattelan, Stefano Di Martino, Antonella Clerici and many other names have been out in the running for the 2025 Sanremo. BookmakersHowever, they have never ruled out an exciting possibility. Amadeus Revisited. This has been decided by the host of the last five editions of the festival Leave Hoda Don't break the record (just matched) by Mike Bongiorno H Bebo Budo But, as reported in the morning Italy Ogiea “Maxi width“By the CEO Roberto Sergio It would have made the announcer hesitate Your jobwhich could have been one step away from him a job To manage the event over the next two years.

Denial of opinion

After growing rumors about the possibility of Amadeus being renewed at the helm of Sanremo, Ray decided to deny all the rumors immediately Through a statement. State television not only has I ruled out the possibilitybut also identified as There were no communications and negotiations for return To the host and artistic director who has revolutionized Sanremo in the past five years: “The news reported by some media regarding reaching an agreement between the company and Amadeus to manage the 75th edition of the Sanremo Italian Song Festival is completely unfounded.“Ray writes, denying virtually all rumors that Amadeus might rethink the management of the 75th Italian Song Festival, which will certainly see… A new host and art director is at the helm. At the moment, the most common names are two sides of the Mediaset such as Paolo Bonolis and Gerry Scotti, but Ray's “home” solutions have not been ruled out (Alessandro Cattelan, Stefano Di Martino, Antonella Clerici, Millie Carlucci; Alberto Matano has instead opted to sign up) or Exciting hypotheses like Fides.