Tiziano Ferro, the sudden words alert everyone: “Goodbye my world, I can die happy” | What happened to him

“Goodbye, my world”: the words of the great singer-songwriter worry millions of fans. What are his intentions?

“Dark nights“,”pardon“,”Confounded“,”I will take a picture of you“, are just some of Best songs By Tiziano Ferro. The singer-songwriter is loved around the world for his masterpieces and the sensitivity he shows in each of his professional projects.

Tiziano endeared himself to the general public not only because of his music, but also because of the strong yet fragile personality he displayed since his debut. From going out to love story with Victor AllenFerro shared every stage of his life with the audience.

In 2019 she married Victor and in 2022 they became parents Andreas H Margarita. The family wins Italy's affection, but in September 2023 Tiziano publishes a social media post announcing her separation from her husband. The priority is for the children, but it does not mention anything about the reasons for the separation.

Some information is provided by voices close to the couple, in an interview with the weekly newspaper todayAnnounce: “The crisis with the American businessman had begun a long time ago“And they talk about”The clash between cultures H Lack of success In seeing life and relationships“.

Tiziano Ferro, stop the music

2023 has been a complicated year for the great singer and songwriter who, in addition to separating from her husband Victor, also had to face a health problem. Tiziano Ferro announces that after he finished his tour, thanks to which he made all of Italy sing and dance Putting his professional projects on hold Due to illness.

The singer-songwriter discovers that he has node My voice is forced to submit surgery To remove it. This disease is rather annoying, especially for singers who, due to the stress of their vocal cords, in addition to excruciating pain, are unable to fully control their voice. Fortunately, the surgery went well and Tiziano can return to presenting emotions to his fans.

Tiziano Ferro, disturbing confession: “Goodbye, my world”

Tiziano Ferro is Ready to go again With a new chapter in his career and after saying goodbye to the historic manager Fabrizio Giannini, the singer-songwriter has entrusted himself Paula Zucar Who also follows other artists in the rap scene such as Fabri Vibra and Marrakesh. Despite his dark period and absence, Titian was never forgotten and many artists took the opportunity to honor him.

In an episode of Long live Ray 2 Hosted by the creative Fiorello, the special guest was the singer Georgie Who sang the famous song?Dark nights” Written by Tiziano Ferro. Excited and happy, the singer-songwriter wanted to share the video of the performance on his Instagram account and commented: “Goodbye my world, I can die happy“So, for Titian, it is a great honor for an artist of Giorgia’s caliber to sing one of his masterpieces in such a sublime way.