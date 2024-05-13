Milan, Messina: “Trento deserves it, so it’s difficult to win the series…”

Coach’s talk Ettore Messina From the press room of the Forum Mediolanum after Olimpia Milano’s defeat by Trento in the first match.Trento deserved the win, regardless of the fact that it came on the final possession. We’ve beaten them three times this year, we started very well in the first quarter and since then we’ve played very poor defense. We didn’t help ourselves, we allowed rebounds to be cleared, we struggled mentally first and foremost. In attack, 84 points should be enough to win despite the unbalanced performance in attack as well. We have fallen and we must try to turn things around.”

Choosing not to play the long third down. “Did Trento do what they wanted under the basket? With two players, otherwise they would play with four small wingers. I believe and I am convinced, we are all convinced, that we need an additional goalkeeper to play in attack. Cook? I think Millie and Heinze are enough. If they are not, we cannot add … It’s a matter of the quality of expectations for individual performances. If Mele and Hines are not enough to play against Cook, we have a problem with the long offense being patient and satisfied with the first free throw.

Tension on the field between players. “They know very well that we have seen and experienced these things here during the year. We need to cut back on spending, otherwise it will be difficult to win the series with Trento. We are not here to do good training, but to win.”