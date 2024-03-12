Bobo announces trip to Russia: “Why I decided to go to the trenches”

“I decided to go to the trenches instead of staying at home. This will be my contribution to peace.” Through an Instagram post, Pupo announced to fans his impending trip to Russia, where on March 15 he will record a TV special called “Pupo and Friends” at the Kremlin Theater. This event marks his return to the Russian arena, where he achieved Always a huge success.

«I am moving with all the musicians, technicians and correspondents to Moscow for a week. On March 15, at the Kremlin Theater, I will record a TV special called “Pupo and Friends”. This will be my humble contribution for peace. Instead of staying quiet and comfortable at home, I decided to go “into the trenches.” The reasons that prompted the singer to make this decision are neither of an economic nature nor “the desire to become more famous and loved.” I don't need one or the other. I do it because I had a dream. I dreamed that a song, a simple song, was illuminating the minds of two men. Two men who had nothing in common except their passion for that song. The dream ended with the two singing the chorus together, and after they shook hands, their people became brothers again.”