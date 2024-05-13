Widespread bad weather in the north with strong thunderstorms and hail until Friday, sun and summer heat in the center and south.

Time to study

2 minutes, 17 seconds

Weather – A long phase of bad weather with thunderstorms, storms and hail

Opens with week one A new phase of time The peninsula has an uneasy presence in Western Europe Low pressure spiral It will not change its position significantly until Friday. This means that the system will continue to produce disturbances It is destined to move in the south-west-north-east direction In the direction of Italy. Specifically Vulnerable Under conditions Bad weather and RNorthern regions That they will face Heavy rain and thundershowers With the risk of thunderstorms and even hail. Touched by instability, the center will see some disturbance while the south will suffer from barren cloud tracks, significant amounts of suspended desert dust and significant amounts of dust. Increase in temperature. Let’s see what it looks like by Friday with the help of the latest modeling developments.

Weather Tuesday

Weather Tuesday: Nord, cloudy from morning but with scattered events early. Intensity of instability with showers and thunderstorms in the evening over alpine and pre-alpine areas from afternoon to lowland areas, especially in the west. Center, with a local extension to the Adriatic coast in the Apennine Mountains with thunderstorms in the morning, partly or partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will improve everywhere from evening onwards. Suth, slightly overcast or hazy due to the transport of some medium-high stratus clouds. In the afternoon there will be thunderstorms between upper Campania, Molise and northern Puglia. temperature It decreases slightly in the north, is stable in the center, and increases slightly in the south. Wendy Modest Scirocco. Marie Up to rough or locally very rough.

Wednesday weather

Weather Wednesday: NordDisturbed weather with chances of frequent showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong intensity and hail, with a few more openings in the low plains and Emilia Romagna. CenterLarge gaps even in scattered clouds and dry environments. SuthPartly overcast or hazy due to the transport of some medium-high layer clouds. temperature It further decreases in the north, remains constant or slightly increases in the center, and increases slightly in the south. Wendy Moderate or strong sirocco. Marie Very much Moved.

Weather Thursday-Friday

Weather Thursday-Friday: Nord, the weather is still remarkably unsettled or disturbed, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few more openings in the lower plains and Emilia Romagna. CenterPartly cloudy or hazy. SuthPartly cloudy or hazy. temperature Stable in the north, stable or slightly increasing in the center and increasing further in the south with highs above 30°C. Wendy Southern moderates. A very rough sea.

Do you have a weather station and want to add it to our network? Learn how to do it >> Weather stations.

Even in high-pressure conditions, at the height of summer, short, localized but sometimes severe thunderstorms can suddenly develop and surprise us: they are called ‘thermal storms’ and are more common in the late afternoon and early evening.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter