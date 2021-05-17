Turn at the end of the day to the famous island, where a competitor suddenly falls ill.

Tonight, Monday, May 17th, the 18th episode of the show will be broadcasting, which keeps many Italians glued to the screen. Millions of viewers will be wondering what awaits them on the first week ofThe famous island However, a few hours before the live show, one of the competitors suddenly fell ill. Let us know the details of what happened and its circumstances.

You may also be interested in this article >>> From the Festivals Castle to Switzerland. David Gaetano: “don’t be shy to ask for help”

Isola dei Famosi, a sudden illness for an outcast: its circumstances

A few hours before the live broadcast today, Monday May 17 at the end of the day, from Isola dei Famosi Valentina Faris fell ill. For the outcast, the intervention of the doctor was requested, who immediately rushed to help her. But what happened?

Valentina Fares confessed that she had probably fainted due to extreme hunger and exhaustion in the past few days: “While I was taking the bait, fatigue and hunger were making me a bad joke.” The worst passed and now this episode, fortunately, ended in the album of the bad memories of the artist Fariba Tehrani saved before the arrival of the doctor.

Julia Salme’s mother tried to help her, causing real chaos among the untouchables. On the one hand, Rosaria immediately scolded her and told her to leave. On the other hand, it is Angela Melillo who stood with him. “Fariba wanted to do something to feel useful, but he said many times things that seemed out of place at that moment…”