Eurovision 2024: Angelina Mango is the true style queen of this edition

As we know, the artists who passed the first semi-final and the first semi-final will perform in the grand final Stop it As well as who represents the host country. If the finalists’ looks are always more or less the same, (we talked about that.) from H from), except for the differences, for the six that were added, we can talk about a kind of debut.

So here they are in detail.

Marcus and Martinus – Sweden

The duo is Norwegian despite the rivalry with the hosts. The twins wear slightly blue and black overalls Star Trek As a genre, they seem to have fallen out of favorproject Directly on planet Earth.

Marcus and Martin Martin Sylveste/Getty Images

Isaac in Omen – Germany

The clothes showcased by the German artist were made by a brand founded in Hamburg in 1984 and produced locally. The black outfit, simple and basic, disappears in the flames of scenography. A thoughtful way to enhance the piece rather than the rest.

Isaac. Jessica Gao/TT/Shutterstock/ipa-agency.net

Sadeem – Spain

Merry Bass on vocals and Mark Dassa on synthesizer form the duo Nebulosa Synth pop Coming from Alicante. To understand not just the appearance but the whole Represent You start from the song title DebtIt is a Spanish term used to describe women of easy virtue. Through the song, the singer stigmatizes the discrimination she faced for being a liberal woman. To combat prejudices often associated with women More than 50 Then he chose an oversized shirt and wide, transparent lace pants. Furthermore, for much of the performance, he also tames his corseted dancers. If she wanted to send a message, let’s assume she succeeded.