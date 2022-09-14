Match times September 14, program, TV, live broadcast – OA Sport

Today, Wednesday, September 14, is the second day of the group stage matches of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals. There are four offices involved: Bologna for Group A, Valencia for Group B, Hamburg for Group C and Glasgow for Group D.

There will be Italy’s first match in Bologna against Croatia, who reached the final last yearThe Azzurri will go in search of a rematch given last year’s result in Turin. In Valencia, the confrontation between the hosts and Serbia will be interesting. For the Red Furies, except for last minute thoughts, Carlitos Alcaraz shouldn’t take the field, but rather try to come back from the US where he wrote a page of history (US Open winner and new No. 1 in the world).

However, the Serbian team it will not be at his disposal Novak Djokovic. In Hamburg, a meeting was planned between France and Germany with German orphans Alexander Zverev, with new physical problems after the serious injury at Roland Garros. When the program is finished In Glasgow the confrontation between the United States and Great Britain.

Davis Cup 2022, a precedent between Italy and Croatia. The Balkans are a black beast of depression

Immediately The program and how to follow it on TV / broadcast:

Davis Cup 2022 calendar

Wednesday 14th September

14.00 France-Germany Group (Supertennix) – Players will be officially announced within one hour before the first match.

Benjamin Ponzi vs. Jean-Lennard Struff

Oscar Otti vs Adrian Mannarino

Richard Gasquet/Nicola Mahut vs. Tim Putz/Kevin Krawetz

15.00 CROATIA-Italia Group A (Rai 2, from 19.35 on RaiSport, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, RaiPlay, SkyGo, Now, Supertennix) – Players will be officially announced within one hour before the first match.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Borna Jojo

Yannick Sener vs. Borna Couric

Fabio Fognini / Simon Bolelli x Mate Pavic / Nikola Miktic

16.00 Spain – Serbia Group B (Supertennix) – Players will be officially announced within one hour before the first match.

Filip Krajinovic x Albert Ramos Vinolas

Roberto Bautista Agut x Miomir Kikmanovic

Pedro Martinez / Marcel Granollers – Nikola Kasic / Dusan Lajovic

17.00 US Group – Great Britain D (Sky Sport Action, SkyGo, Now, Supertennix) – Players will be officially announced within one hour prior to the first match.

Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans

Taylor Fritz vs. Cameron Norrie

Jack Sock / Rajiv Ram vs. Joe Salisbury / Neil Skopsky

Davis Cup on TV

Rai 2 / RaiSport (from 19.35) will guarantee free live TV of the Italy match. Sky Sport will guarantee a live TV subscription to all matches in the Italy group plus one more match per day. RaiPlay will guarantee free live broadcasting of all matches in Italy. Sky Go and Now will ensure the live broadcast of all matches in the Italy group as well as one more match of the day. Supertennix will ensure that all group stage matches are broadcast live.

Photo: La Presse